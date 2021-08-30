Watch: Suriya unveils trailer of Vijay Sethupathi and Taapseeâ€™s Annabelle Sethupathi

Touted to be a horror comedy, the film is directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the son of veteran filmmaker Sundarrajan.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannuâ€™s Annabelle Sethupathi was released on Monday, August 30 by actor Suriya. Annabelle Sethupathi is directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the son of veteran filmmaker Sundarrajan. The teaser opens with visuals of a magnificent palace that was built by Raja Veera Sethupathi (played by Vijay Sethupathi) in 1948.

The narrator explains how the palace was chiseled with attention to detail in order to suit the requirements of the Rajaâ€™s fiancÃ©e Annabelle (played by Taapsee). As expected, a contender emerges to take over the palace. A member of the royal family, played by Jagapathi Babu, is determined to take control of the palace. As the audience wonders whether he succeeded, the movie cuts to the present day showing ghosts residing in the palace along with a character who resembles Annabelle. Setting the tone for a horror comedy, the trailer indicates that Taapsee is likely to play dual roles in the film.

Unveiling the first look poster on August 26, the makers also announced that Annabelle Sethupathi will stream on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar from September 17. Taapsee added that the film will be releasing in three languages â€“ Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Vijay Sethupathi has several movies in the pipeline, which are currently at different stages of production. He has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DKâ€™s upcoming web series. The filmmaker duo is best-known for Amazon Prime Videoâ€™s web series The Family Man. The new show will also star Raashii Khanna and Shahid Kapoor. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi is sharing the screen with Raashii in the upcoming Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar, which is set to release on Netflix. He is also on board as the host for reality cooking TV show MasterChef Tamil.

Watch the teaser of Annabelle Sethupathi here:

Vijay Sethupathi, who is fondly known as â€˜Makkal Selvanâ€™ by fans, is gearing up for his Bollywood debut Mumbaikar, the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Maanagaram. He will be seen alongside Nithya Menen in 19(1)(A), which marks his second Malayalam movie. He also has the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Ren du Kaadhal in the pipeline. The much-anticipated film also stars Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

Taapsee was recently seen alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in Haseen Dillruba. She is teaming up with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya director Swaroop RSJ for the Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. She recently announced that her production banner Outsider Films will be signing its first production feature film Blurr.