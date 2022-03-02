Watch: Suriyaâ€™s Etharkkum Thunindhavan hints at an entertaining rural drama

The Pandiraj directorial features Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of director Pandiraj's much-awaited action entertainer Etharkkum Thunindhavan, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday, March 2. The trailer opens with a sequence where the narrator says he (Suriyaâ€™s) character wanted to become a scientist and that he wanted him to be something else. However, time and god wished for things to be the way they are. It is played out parallely with introductory shots of Suriyaâ€™s character, who is in the midst of a fight with others. The video starts off on a fun note, hinting at an entertaining family drama.

The film, which features Priyanka Arul Mohan as its female lead, will also feature Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, MS Baskar and Soori among others.Vinay Rai has been roped in as the antagonist. Music for the film is by D Imman and cinematography is by ace cameraman Rathnavelu.

The film, which has been produced by Sun Pictures, was originally supposed to release on February 4. However, it was postponed due to the lockdown and the restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of the third wave of the pandemic. It is now scheduled to release in theatres on March 10.

Watch the trailer of Etharkkum Thunindhavan here:

Suriya was last seen in the legal drama Jai Bhim. Helmed by filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim starred actor Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan Rao Ramesh and Lijo Mol Jose, among others, in pivotal roles. It started streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video in November 2021.

The film opened to critical acclaim and positive responses from audiences. However, it courted controversy after the Vanniyar Sangam sent legal notices over the filmâ€™s alleged portrayal of the community. Responding to the criticism in a press statement, Suriya clarified that no one from the Jai Bhim team had any intention of hurting any single individual or a particular community. Several members from the film fraternity extended their support to team Jai Bhim.

Priyanka Arul Mohan was recently seen in Doctor which also released in 2021.