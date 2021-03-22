Watch: Suriya launches promo of Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘Kaadan’

The Prabhu Solomon directorial was simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of actor Rana Daggubati-starrer Kaadan released the promo of the movie on Sunday. Actor Suriya launched the promo of the film on Twitter. “This looks terrific, brother!! Best wishes!! #Kaadan in theatres from March 26 #5DAYSTOGO!” Suriya wrote.

The promo highlights how Rana’s character tries to protect the natural habitat of elephants while plans are underway to construct a township near a forest area. Rana essays the role of Bandev, who is fond of elephants and shares a special relationship with nature.

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on March 26. Kaadan was initially slated for release last April. However, like other big-budget ventures, the makers of Kaadan faced unprecedented delays in production and post-production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie is helmed by filmmaker Prabhu Solomon, who has also handled the story and screenplay for the movie. Apart from Rana Daggubati, Kaadan also features actors Zoya Hussain, Pulkit Samrat (Hindi version), Vishnu Vishal (in Tamil and Telugu versions) and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

Other actors such as Anant Mahadevan, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Rajiv Kachroo, Master Jayaditya, Sampath Ram, Sheeba Chaddha, Bose Venkat, Robo Shankar and Bhuvan Arora, among others, will appear in supporting roles in the drama film.

The movie has been shot simultaneously in different languages. The Telugu version is titled Aaranya, while the Tamil version is titled Kaadan. The film will release in Hindi under the title Haathi Mere Saathi.

Rana made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Dum Maaro Dum. Over the span of several years, he has also appeared in movies such as Department, Baby and The Ghazi Attack. The actor gained further popularity in the Hindi film industry after his performance in movies that are part of the Bahubali franchise.

Rana currently has a number of projects in his kitty. He will be sharing the screen with actor Sai Pallavi in Virata Parvam. He is also teaming up with Pawan Kalyan for the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie, Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Watch the promo of ‘Kaadan’: