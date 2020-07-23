Watch: Suriya-Aparna Balamurali in soulfulÂ â€˜Kaattu Payaleâ€™ song from 'Soorarai Pottru'

The one-minute promo from the song has been released for Suriya's 44th birthday.

Flix Kollywood

To coincide with actor Suriyaâ€™s birthday on July 23, the team of Soorarai Pottru, the starâ€™s upcoming film, has released a promotional video from the song â€˜Kaattu Payaleâ€™. Suriya, who was last seen in director KV Anandâ€™s action thriller Kaappaan in 2019, turns 44 this year.

The one-minute promo is a sequence of montages with actors Suriya and Aparna Balamurali. There are shots that show the characters they play getting married, working together in a bakery and walking together in a market area. Singer Dheeâ€™s voice immediately stands out. â€˜Kaattu Payaleâ€™ has been penned by lyricist Snekan. The new song captures actor Suriyaâ€™s charm very well, taking us back to some of his earlier films.

Interestingly, Dhee had a powerful solo in director Sudha Kongaraâ€™s 2016 film Irudhi Suttru called â€˜Ey Sandakaaraâ€™, and a similar feeling overcomes the listener in â€˜Kaattu Payaleâ€™ as well.

Soorarai Pottru, based on the real life story of Captain GR Gopinath who founded the budget airline Air Deccan, has been directed by Sudha Kongara and marks Suriyaâ€™s first-time collaboration with the director. The film has been jointly produced by Suriya and Bollywood producer Guneet Monga.

In addition to Soorarai Pottru, Suriya will be seen in a small cameo in actor Madhavanâ€™s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. This film, a biopic on the life of space scientist Nambi Narayanan, is being directed by Madhavan himself, while the actor will also play the main lead.

Suriya, who heads the production house 2D Entertainment, has also signed up a film with director Hari titled Aruvaa. The two have collaborated five times in the past, a big chunk of it being the Singam franchise. Suriya will be working with National Award winning director Vetrimaaran and this film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations. Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika, was the latest production by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment.

Watch: