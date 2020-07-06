Watch: â€˜Superstar Anthemâ€™ song from Harbhajanâ€™s â€˜Friendshipâ€™ is a tribute to Rajnikanth

â€˜Superstar Anthemâ€™, sung by actor Simbu, features some of the popular movie dialogues of Rajnikanth.

Flix Kollywood

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be making his acting debut in Tamil along with â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ fame Losliya Mariyanesan in the film Friendship. The makers have now released a song titled â€˜Superstar Anthemâ€™ from the film. The song, which was released on July 4, is currently trending on YouTube.

Performed by actor Simbu, â€˜Superstar Anthemâ€™ is a tribute to Rajinikanth by a die-hard fan with lines that praise his style. The song begins with Rajiniâ€™s popular cynical laughter from Enthiran, and also has some of his famous dialogues interspersed in between. The song has been composed by D UdhayaKumar with lyrics by Gowtham R.

Friendship is reportedly centred around sports and college life. The movie also stars actors Arjun Sarja and Sathish and has been directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The film has been produced by JPR and Stalin under the banner Seantoa Studios and Cinemaass Studio.

Watch

Losliya was a Sri Lankan news anchor before she caught the attention of Tamil audience by participating in Vijay TVâ€™s reality game show â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™. She appeared in its third season along with actors Sherin, Sakshi Agarwal, Vanitha, choreographer Sandy, director Cheran and indie singer Mugen, among others. Losliya was the second runner-up on the season. Sandy and Sherin were first and third runners-up on the show.

Harbhajan Singh, who plays for Chennai Super Kings team in Indian Premier League cricket, has maintained a cordial relationship with Tamil fans on Twitter. The cricketer, who has shown interest in action movies, will also be making an appearance in actor Santhanamâ€™s Dikkilona.

Interestingly, Harbhajan Singh isnâ€™t the only cricketer to make his entry into cinema. Cricketer Irfan Pathan is set to make his acting debut with Vikramâ€™s Cobra. Others who have acted in films include Sadagoppan Ramesh (Potta Potti) and Sreesanth (Aksar 2), to name a few.