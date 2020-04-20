Watch: SS Rajamouli posts video of him doing housework for Twitter challenge

The 'Baahubali' director posted the video in response to a tag by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Flix Tollywood

It has become a common trend on social media for men to advertise that they're performing household chores, and the latest to join the bandwagon is none other than the Baahubali director himself, SS Rajamouli.

In the video, the director can be seen performing various tasks around the house, including wiping down windows and doors. At the end of the video, he is seen standing behind his wife, Rama Rajamouli with a dustpan and a broom.

“Task done, @imvangasandeep Throwing the challenge to @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan And lets have some moooreee fun..Am also challenging @Shobu_garu, sukku @aryasukku and peddanna @mmkeeravaani #BetheREALMAN,” he wrote on Twitter.

The director has also tagged actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as well as Shobu Yarlagadda, producer of Baahubali, director Sukumar, and music director MM Keeravani, to carry forward the “challenge”.

He did the challenge in response to the video posted by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga Reddy who'd tagged him on Twitter. The tweet carries the hashtag #BetheREALMAN.

SS Rajamouli currently is busy with RRR, his next project, which has currently been placed on hold in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles and will also see actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and a bevy of others in important roles. This is the director’s first project after the success of the Baahubali series which featured Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

While it's a welcome change to see men sharing housework, it would be good to see them make it a part of their routine and not do it only for the benefit of social media. And for their fans to realise that doing housework isn't a favour that they're doing to the women but simply sharing responsibilities as adults.