Watch: SRK’s Jawan teaser is out, promises action-packed thriller with Deepika’s cameo

‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, with Deepika Padukone making a special appearance.

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, was released on Monday, July 10. The ‘prevue’ video shows glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the action-packed film. Shah Rukh appears to be playing a morally ambiguous role, and Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film, performing an action sequence in the rain in a saree. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

"Am I good or bad? Am I a blessing or a curse? Ask yourself, because I am you. For better or worse?” Shah Rukh Khan’s character says in the trailer. The film is releasing worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently saw massive success with Pathaan, is collaborating with a south Indian filmmaker after a long time. He has previously starred in Billu (2009) directed by Priyadarshan, Asoka (2001) by Santosh Sivan, Hey Ram (2000) by Kamal Haasan and Dil Se.. (1998) by Mani Ratnam.

Jawan marks popular Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander's debut in Bollywood. It is produced by Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh Khan’s home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film has cinematography by GK Vishnu and Ruben is the editor. Atlee and S Ramanagirivasan have written the screenplay, while Sumit Arora has written the Hindi dialogues.

