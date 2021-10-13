Watch: 'Srivalli', song from Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh's Pushpa out

The film will be released in two parts, with the first scheduled to hit the screens on December 17.

Flix Tollywood

'Srivalli', a new song from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa -The Rise, was released by the makers on Wednesday. The lyric video was released in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie has been directed by Sukumar, who is known for his previous hits including the Ram Charan and Samantha starrer Rangasthalam and Allu Arjun and Kajal starrer Arya among others. The movie has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar from Mythri Moviemakers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Releasing the lyric video, the music director of the film, Devi Sri Prasad, tweeted, “Srivalli for you! In the soulful vocals of dear Sid Sriram and d magical lyrics of dear Chandra bose garu. Hope u all love it.”

While the Hindi version has been sung by Javed Ali, the rest of the versions have been sung by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the lyrics for the 'Srivalli' song were written by Chandrabose.

The melodious song has Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun on the cover. The song is set in the context of Pushpa expressing his love for Srivalli’s character in the movie. The song also has Allu Arjun doing a few dance steps.

Pure music..sheer magic of @ThisIsDSP n @chandrabose4321 garu..



Saarvaaroo…mandolin bit and that glimpse of Guruji z very thoughtful https://t.co/DeoNepB7aK — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) October 13, 2021

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, the movie has Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh playing significant roles.

Earlier, another song from Pushpa, 'Daakko Daakko Meka' released two months ago and garnered more than 65 million views on YouTube.

Pushpa is a pan Indian film, which is going to be released in two parts. The first part of the movie, Pushpa - The Rise is set for release this December 17, 2021, on the occasion of Christmas. The movie is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Watch Srivalli song from Pushpa movie here :