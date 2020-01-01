Watch: Soubin is playful in fun video shot in ‘Djinn’ film set

Mollywood

The actor has a number of films in his kitty including the Fahadh Faasil starrer ‘Trance’, Santosh Sivan’s ‘Jack n Jill’, ‘Kallan’ and ‘Joothan’ in different stages of production.

Soubin Shahir appears playful in a fun video posted online, shot in sets of his upcoming film Djinn. He is seen doing acts like pulling a fruit out of a crew member’s hair and then pretending to eat it and then coughing it out, passing it off as magic tricks. The video was posted on Soubin’s Instagram account.

Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed, is currently in the post-production stage. The film has been scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, the film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran also included in the cast. Apart from directing and producing the film, Anwar Rasheed is also handling the camera. Jackson Vijayan is composing music for this film with the Oscar winner Resul Pookutty taking care of the sound design.

Jack n Jill, directed by veteran director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan is touted to be a thriller. The film’s cast includes Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu in supporting roles. Its technical crew comprises debut music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this venture with Renjith roped in for editing.

Director Bhadran’s upcoming film Joothan will have Mamta Mohandas playing the female lead. Soubin Shahir has been signed up for a significant role in Joothan and scriptwriter Suresh Babu has revealed in an interview that his character is named Eo Eliyavu Kohen. Joju George will be seen as an IPS officer, he added.

