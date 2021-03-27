Watch: Sneak peek promo of Priya Varrier, Shreyas Manju starrer â€˜Vishnu Priyaâ€™

Set against scenic landscapes, the sneak peek suggests that the plot of the movie will revolve around an intense love story.

Flix Sandalwood

The much-awaited sneak peek of Sandalwood movie Vishnu Priya was released on March 25. The movie stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Shreyas K Manju in the lead, and will be a romantic story.

In the clip, Shreyas is seen riding a bike in what appears to be a hill station, while Priya Prakash Varrier is seen taking a stroll in rain. The trailer of the movie will be released on March 29. Vishnu Priya marks Priya Prakash Varrierâ€™s Kannada debut.

Watch the sneak peek video of Vishnu Priya here:

The film is helmed by popular Malayalam director VK Prakash. The director has received two national awards so far. He bagged a National award for the first time under the Best Feature Film in Malayalam category for Punaradhivasam, which released in 2000, and was his debut feature film. He also won under the Best Film on Other Social Issues category for his 2015 film Nirnayakam.

Vishnu Priya is bankrolled by actor Shreyasâ€™ father, K Manju. Filmed in scenic locations, the sneak peek suggests that the film might be an intense love story. The production for the movie started much earlier but was delayed due to the pandemic. The filming reportedly took place in different locations such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikmagalur within Karnataka.

Suresh Urs is on board as the editor for the venture, while Vinod Bharati will be doing cinematography for the film. The film has music by Gopi Sundar, who is popular for his work in movies such as Premam, Geetha Govindam and Bangalore Days among others.

Priya Prakash Varrier rose to fame when a video of her winking in the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. The video was so widely circulated that she became the personality whose name was most searched by users from India on Google in 2018. Meanwhile, actor Shreyas K Manju was last seen in his debut film Padde Huli in 2019.