Watch: Sneak peek of 'Nenjam Marappathillai' leaves fans thrilled

The movie was initially slated for release on March 5, but the Madras HC has now ordered an interim stay on it.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of Nenjam Marappathillai, Selv araghavan’s most awaited movie, gave a release date a couple of weeks ago. They had released a promo on Monday and announced that the film is slated for release on March 5, 2021. A sneak peek video was also shared by the director, which left many fans thrilled.

The video confirms that the film will be a thriller. In the video, actor SJ Suryah, who plays a lead role in the movie, is seen killing a man with a shovel. While SJ Suryah is frustrated and attacks a man, a bunch of people witness the gruesome scene instead of taking action. Towards the end of the video, SJ Suryah is seen smiling and casually walking away from the dead body. Actor Dhanush commented on the video saying he “can’t wait” to watch the movie.

Fans found the trailer to be amusing and expressed that they cannot wait to watch the movie. Congratulations were in order since the makers of the movie have been struggling to release the movie over the past few years.

Sir...it's awesome... waiting for the feast... Ur selection never failed us to entertain... Congrats team! — ibalajie (@balajiesakki91) March 1, 2021

#sjsuryah Veralevel @selvaraghavan na best wishes to u



If #Jocker is remade in Tamil then SJS will be the correct actor ennaaah acting #Master — விikகி™ (@jegavicky96) March 2, 2021

Here are some of the comments from fans:

However, unfortunately for the makers and fans, the Madras High Court stayed the release of the movie on Tuesday. The court ordered an interim stay on the release of the movie over financial issues while hearing a plea filed by M/s Radiance Media Pvt Ltd.

Earlier on February 26, a poster from the film featuring the female lead of the film, Regina Cassandra, was shared on Twitter by the makers. Regina took to Twitter to share the posters with her fans. “ #Mariyam is all and I CANNOT wait for you to see her world. Ask and you shall receive. # NenjamMarappathillai from March 5th,” the actor’s tweet read.

The Kollywood thriller spearheaded by Selvaraghavan, is produced by P Madhan, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, Siddharth Rao and Anirudh Krishna under the banners of Escape Artists Motion Pictures, GLO Studios and Southside Studios respectively. The sound tracks and background scores are by music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Actor Nanditha Swetha will also be starring in a pivotal role in the Nenjam Marappathillai.

Meanwhile, director Selvaraghavan is currently collaborating with his brother Dhanush for upcoming Tamil movie Naane Varuven.