Watch: Sivakarthikeyan sings ‘Inna Mylu’, first single from ‘Lift’

Helmed by Vineeth Varapasad, ‘Lift’ stars actors Kavin and Amritha in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Kavin, who made his debut as hero with the Tamil film Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma, is now gearing up for the release of his next film Lift. The actor started appearing as the main protagonist in movies after playing supporting roles in a few Kollywood movies and the lead role in many television serials.

The makers of the upcoming Tamil movie Lift starring actors Kavin and Amritha in the lead, dropped the first single from the movie on Thursday. The first single ‘Inna Mylu’ which is sung by actor Sivakarthikeyan, became viral soon after it was released. ‘Inna Mylu’ marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 10th song as a singer. With its quirky lyrics and entertaining steps, the peppy dance number managed to garner many views hours after its release. The track is currently trending on YouTube India in the 13th rank.

Watch the video of ‘Inna Mylu’ here:

Sharing the single with fans on Twitter, production house Ekaa Entertainment wrote, “#InnaMylu - A Trendy Track From Our #Lift, Sung by @Siva_KartikeyanIs Here https://youtu.be/ L9vgicgfF5Q A @willbritsMusica l.”

Sivakarthikeyan too retweeted the song for fans to watch, but the actor decided to do so by adding a humorous twist in the caption. Thanking the makers for giving him the opportunity, Sivakarthikeyan wrote that he should be given credit as the narrator in the track instead of being attributed to as the singer since the words are set in a rap-like fashion. He also conveyed his wishes to the entire cast and crew involved in the project.

பாடியவர்னு சொல்லாதீங்க இந்த பாடலை பேசியவர்னு சொல்லுங்க correctஆ இருக்கும் but very happy to do this for you @Kavin_m_0431 bro

Best wishes to music dir @willbrits and the entire team of #Lift https://t.co/EKMR1K4oHH — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 22, 2021

Britto Michael is on board as the music composer for the project, while the track has lyrics penned by Nishanth. Along with Sivakarthikeyan, the track is also sung by Poovaiyar, Kamala Kannan and Rajesh. Kavin rose to fame after he participated in the television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Meanwhile, Amritha is popular for her performance in the movies Padaiveeran and Bigil. Lift is directed by Vineeth Varaprasad and is bankrolled by Ekaa Entertainment in association with Libra Productions.