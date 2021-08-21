Watch: Sivaangi and Vineeth’s Tamil track ‘Adipoli’ recreates Onam celebrations

The song is sung by ‘Cooku with Comali’ fame Sivaangi K and composer and singer Vineeth Sreenivasan, and the video features Ashwin Kumar and Kushee.

Marking the festival of Onam, a new track titled ‘Adipoli’ was released by Think Music India on August 21, Saturday. Adipoli is a Malayalam slang word that roughly translates to excellent or splendid. The track opens with dialogue by Vivek from the movie Budget Padmanabhan, where he pretends to be a Malayali and changes his identity from Krishnan to Krishnan Nair to impress Omaha, the character played by actor Mumtaz. Proclaiming his love, Vivek says, “Ee logathil oru aanu oru penn mele konda premam kaaga jaathi maari, madham maari, paksha nyaan state maari.” This loosely translates to “In view of the love that a man holds for a woman, he might change his caste and religion (to hers), but I am changing the state I belong to.”

It is along the same lines that the world of ‘Adipoli’ is created. Starring Ashwin Kumar and Kushee, the video of the Tamil track ‘Adipoli’ shows a Tamil man falling in love with a Malayali woman. In the video, the man partakes in the Onam celebrations that are taking place at the woman’s residence. From the Onam Sadhya (feast) and Chenda beats (percussion instrument) to Vadam Vali (tug of war) and festive decorations using lights and pookolam (rangoli with flowers), the video recreates the different customs and practices that are part of the Onam celebrations.

‘Adipoli’ has music by Siddhukumar, who has also directed the video, while the celebratory track has lyrics by Vignesh Ramakrishna. The song is sung by Cooku with Comali fame Sivaangi K and composer and singer Vineeth Sreenivasan, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema. ‘Adipoli’ is currently trending at number one on YouTube India. The song has also gone viral on Twitter, with several fans using the hashtag #Adipoli to tweet about it.

Vineeth Srinivasan, who sung the male portions for the song, conveyed his Onam wishes to followers and wrote: " Happy #Onam everyone !! Here is a tamil song that I recorded recently.. Had an amazing time recording this one.. Hope u all like it !!! #Adipoli”

