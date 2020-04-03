Watch: Singing, dancing and poetry, Kerala students organise arts fest online

Organisers of the event say that they started the program to help students who are mostly confined to their homes during the lockdown.

Coronavirus Human Interest

Clad in a dark green and black salwar kameez, a woman gracefully dances to a classical music number. A white paper with a number written on it is pinned to her dress, making her look like a contestant of a competition. But she dances standing in what looks like the courtyard of a house, with no one around as the audience.

Many such videos of youngsters singing, dancing, writing literary pieces and reciting poems can be seen in the Facebook page of Students Federation of India (SFI) in the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). The videos are of students who are taking part in the online arts fest named 'Quarantine' organised by the SFI unit of CUSAT.

The unique initiative creating a platform for college students across the state to showcase their talents during the time of lockdown, has been widely appreciated on social media.

Speaking to TNM, Prajul KV, an organiser of the event, says that they started the program to help students who are mostly confined to their homes during the lockdown. "Earlier we had held a photography competition. Seeing its success, we thought we should widen the program so that students with varied talents can be a part of it," says Prajul.

Students from over 106 colleges in Kerala are participating in the online arts fest which will end on Friday.

"For competitions like literary items, we inform the topic just two minutes prior to the set time at which the event starts. They will then send the video of the items like dance, songs, poetry recital etc., to the concerned organiser. For literary events, they will send pictures of them writing and the articles," said Prajul.

The competition will be judged by experts including teachers of various arts colleges, by watching the videos.

The organisers have decided to also award the first prize winners of each event.

Watch: