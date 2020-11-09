Watch: Singer Srinivas composes new song with titles of his popular numbers

The animated video, a little over three minutes long, was released on Sony Music South on November 6.

Flix Music

Singer Srinivas recently took a look back at his delightful musical journey over the years, composing a cheerful song just using the titles of his popular numbers. The animated video, a little over three minutes long, was released on Sony Music South on November 6.

Needless to say, the song that has been composed and written by Srinivas and sung by him and Timmy, begins with ‘Minsara Poove’, his hit number for Rajinikanth’s 1999 hit Padaiyappa. Singers Nithyasree Mahadevan and Palakkad Sreeram were part of this song and Srinivas was awarded the Best Male Playback Singer from the Tamil Nadu government that year.

There’s 'Anbe Sugama' (Paarthale Paravasam), 'Chotta Chotta' (Taj Mahal), 'En Uyire' (Uyire) and 'Ooh lalala' (Minsara Kanavu) and others. These are some of his earliest hits in Tamil.

Srinivas thanks “isai” (music) in the video and all those who have been a part of his eventful journey so far. “This music video is a humble attempt to retrace my experiments and journey with music and all creators whom I’m grateful to,” he writes in the video description.

“There are so many I want to thank for my journey over these years. The ones that played huge roles in my journey (many inspirations too)are in the video, and their names are on the hillock at the end, and some I may have inadvertently forgotten. Beyond all that, it is Music that I am truly grateful for..,” he ends the note.

Srinivas adds his best songs from different languages and also the numbers from his independent album he had released decades ago. The animation in the video shows figures like MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan among others who shaped his journey. He also thanks the television channels like Zee Tamil and Vijay TV whose reality singing programmes he has judged.

Watch the full video here: