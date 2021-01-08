Watch: Simbu’s ‘Eeswaran’ trailer has plenty of action

The trailer ends with Simbu’s punch dialogue: ‘If you’re an asuran who has come to destroy, I’m a god who has come to protect.’

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of the Simbu starrer Eeswaran released on Friday. The film is hitting the screens along with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master for Pongal. Suitably, the trailer begins with a reference to the harvest festival and jallikattu. There are plenty of action scenes, with Simbu playing a young man who defends his family. The clip ends with Simbu’s punch dialogue: “If you’re an asuran who has come to destroy, I’m a god [Eeswaran] who has come to protect.”

Directed by Susienthiran, Eeswaran also stars Nidhi Agarwal and Nanditha Shwetha. During the audio launch of the film, Susienthiran put Nidhi in an uncomfortable position, insisting that she says ‘Simbu mama, I love you’ onstage. Nidhi was clearly resisting the idea and Susienthiran was slammed on social media for his behaviour. He later justified it by saying that the line was a dialogue from the film.

Watch the trailer of Eeswaran here:

Eeswaran has music by S Thaman. Veteran director Bharathiraja and Bala Saravanan are playing pivotal roles in the film which has been produced by KV Durai’s D Company in association with MDM Sharfudden.

It may be noted that the first look poster of the film ran into controversy when an activist complained that Simbu was holding a real cobra in it. The law forbids the usage of animals in movies as they are most likely to be drugged or defanged. An ex-member of the Performing Animals Sub-committee, the complainant had also lodged complaints with the Forest Department and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The film’s production house later put out a clarification that the cobra seen in the poster was not real.

Simbu is currently busy with the Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu. The shooting of this film is in progress. Touted to be a political thriller, Simbu has done a lot of homework for the film. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead in this flick with SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Manoj Bharathiraja forming the rest of the cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for this venture with Richard M Nathan doing the cinematography and Praveen KL doing the edits.

(With inputs from Digital Native)