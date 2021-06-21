Watch: Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan dance in ‘Meherezylaa’ from ‘Maanaadu’

Yuvan Shankar Raja not only composed the music for ‘Meherezylaa’ but also lent his voice to the song along with Rizwan and Raja Bhavatharini.

Flix Kollywood

Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of actor Silambarasan’s upcoming political thriller Maanaadu dropped the first single from the movie on 21 June, Monday. Titled ‘Meherezylaa’, the festive song features visuals of Yuvan Shankar Raja in the recording studio along with glimpses of a wedding sequence from the movie. Donning a kurta-pajama and lehenga respectively, actors Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan break into a celebratory dance against a floral and pastel backdrop during what looks like an outdoor wedding. The track combines soulful verses and peppy, upbeat lines.

Yuvan, Rizwan and Raja Bhavatharini have lent their voices to the song, while ‘Meherezylaa’ has lyrics by Madhan Karky. Sharing the single with fans on Monday, Yuvan, who is on board as the music composer, wrote, “Here is the lyrical video of #meherezyla from #maanaadu celebrate music!! spread love!! Happy world music day!!!(sic).”

Team Maanaadu announced earlier that they will be holding a Twitter Spaces session on June 21, Monday, following the release of the first single from the movie. Musician Yuvan and actor Simbu will be participating in the session which is scheduled to be held at 7.30 pm. “For the first time #SilambarasanTR & #yuvan on Twitter spaces!! with the #maanaadu team!! @U1Records tomm 7.30pm @ #MaanaaduMeherezylaaSpace,” U1 Records tweeted on Sunday.

Fans were expecting the first single from the movie to be released last month. However, producer Suresh Kamatchi, who is bankrolling the movie, took to Twitter on May 27 and said that the release of the first single has been postponed in view of the pandemic. “We have come across news about people passing away during the pandemic. No one is in the mood to celebrate. We feel it would be inhumane to release Maanaadu single when people are in hospitals. Let us wait for the lockdown restrictions to be lifted and people’s lives to go back to normalcy. I request everyone to wait till then. Thankyou (sic),” the Tamil translation of his tweet read.

Apart from starring Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, the Venkat Prabhu directorial also features s actors SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Anjena Kirti, Manoj Bharathiraja, and Ravikanth, among others, in important roles.