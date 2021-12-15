Watch: Shyam Singha Roy trailer with Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty is intriguing

The highly-anticipated movie stars Nani in a dual role and has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of the Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer Shyam Singha Roy was released on Wednesday, December 15. The highly-anticipated movie stars Nani in a dual role and has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads. The movie is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments.

Nani portrays a revolutionary writer in the film, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of a Devadasi. Shyam Singha Roy features a 1960's Kolkata backdrop, while Nani is seen in a dual role in the movie. Shyam Singha Roy will be out in theatres on December 24 and will be available to watch in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

The trailer starts on a funny note with Nani, as Vasu, making efforts to make his first film as director. He resigns from his software job to take up filmmaking as a profession. We then see Shyam Singha Roy, a popular writer in Bengal in the 60s. This man is in love with a Devadasi, played by Sai Pallavi. The trailer shows an instant connection between Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy, both played by Nani.

The Telugu satellite rights for the Nani-starrer have been sold for Rs 10 crore with Gemini TV bagging the rights for the upcoming movie. It was earlier reported that B4U had bought the Hindi dubbing rights of Shyam Singha Roy for Rs 10 crore. Now, Telugu satellite rights of the movie have also been sold for Rs 10 crore in one of the biggest deals in terms of satellite rights for Nani.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments. Shyam Singha Roy is a story penned by Satyadev Janga. Naveen Nooli is the editor, while National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and Yash Master choreographed songs of the film.

Watch the trailer here: