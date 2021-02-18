The makers of Laabam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruthi Haasan, released the first single from the movie 'Yaazha Yaazha' on February 17. The romantic number is sung by actor Shruti Haasan and composed by D Imman. The lyrics for the song was penned by Yugabharathi. The song features visuals of the lead actors from the movie.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi tweeted about the release of the movieâ€™s single.