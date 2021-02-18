The makers of Laabam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruthi Haasan, released the first single from the movie 'Yaazha Yaazha' on February 17. The romantic number is sung by actor Shruti Haasan and composed by D Imman. The lyrics for the song was penned by Yugabharathi. The song features visuals of the lead actors from the movie.
Actor Vijay Sethupathi tweeted about the release of the movieâ€™s single.
#YaazhaYaazha the first single from #Laabam is here https://t.co/YiFceSGMFv
An @immancomposer musical @shrutihaasan #SPJhananathan @ramji_ragebe1 @vsp_productions @7CsPvtPte @Aaru_Dir @yogeshdir @YugabhaarathiYb @LahariMusic @proyuvraajâ€” VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) February 17, 2021
Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Sruthi Haasan will share screen space as the lead characters for the first time in Laabam. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a social activist in the film. The movie also features Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Jagapathi Babu shared a video of him dubbing for the film recently and stated that it had been a long time since he dubbed in Tamil.
The filmâ€™s trailer was released on August 21 and received positive responses from fans. Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s intriguing first look poster was also well- received by the audience. Prior to Laabam, director SP Jananathan worked with actor Vijay Sethupathi on Purompokku Engira Podhuvada
Earlier, when fans were keen to know if the film will have an OTT release, actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has co-produced the movie, clarified that the makers are opting to have a theatrical release for the movie.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Tamil movie Master where he played the role of antagonist against actor Vijay, a performance that received critical acclaim and love from fans. He also received positive feedback for his performance in Uppena. He has also worked in films such as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal
Sruthi was last seen in Telugu movie Krack and is currently sharing the screen with actor Prabhas in Salaar, which will be released in multiple languages.