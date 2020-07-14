Watch: Shruti Haasan-Vidyut as young and middle-aged versions in 'Yaara' trailer

Shruti is the only woman in the film which is about four men who commit crimes.

Flix Cinema

The trailer of Yaara, a film starring Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra released on Tuesday. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia of Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster fame, Yaara is a film about four men, who are criminals, and their friendship with each other.

Shruti Haasan is the only woman actor among the cast and also appears to be romancing Vidyut Jammwal in the film. In an interview to IANS, she said, "Yaara is a unique passionate story spanned across years, and has the right amount of intensity. I am the only woman in the narrative of four boys and my character plays a pivotal part in the plot twist. I had a great time working on this project, especially with our director Tigmanshu Dhulia sir. It is a special story that needs to be told.”

The trailer has plenty of shots of gunfights and things blowing up, and promises an action-packed experience. The group of four – played by the male actors – calls themselves the Chokdi gang. While the film appears to begin in 1975, it seems that it will span across years after that as well, as we see a middle-aged looking Vidyut and Shruti in the trailer too. The four friends appear to have been separated and then reunited some years later.

A Zee5 original, the film is slated to release on the platform on Friendship Day, July 30. ‘Yaara’ translates from Hindi to ‘friend’.

“It's a story of friendship that we all experience in our lives. This Friendship Day, you will relate to one of the four characters in Yaara because the Chokdi gang will take us through a journey that we all can relate to," Vidyut told IANS.

Amit shared that Yaara is a crime drama that revolves around four notorious friends. They didn't choose each other, fate did. "Time will test their friendship," he said. For Kenny, this is an exciting project. "The trailer is out, and I hope the audience shows us the same love they have given so far," he said.

Vijay added, "The world will know us (Yaara) for our incredible bond of friendship. The partners in crime will serve a story that will ultimately be a test of time," he said.