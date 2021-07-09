Watch: Shriya Saran leaves fans mesmerised with Kathak video

‘RRR’ actor Shriya Saran is also a scuba diver and a yoga practitioner.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Shriya Saran left fans stunned with a recent dance video, where the actor, who is a trained Kathak dancer, is seen gracefully dancing in an open space. Sporting a simple yet elegant look in a white embroidered kurta and black pants, the actor could be seen moving across the space (that resembles a garden). She is seen dancing to Kathak Jathis. Towards the end of the one-minute video, we also see Shriya’s husband, entrepreneur Andrei casually shaking a leg.

In the caption, Shriya wrote that the video was shot during her rehearsals. She also mentioned that she will do a live Instagram session with her mentor Nutan Patwardhan shortly. The actor’s caption read: “Just like that. Rehearsal. Kathak with @andreikoscheev. I love this one. @nutanpatwardhan tai. Its beautiful. I will do a live with tai soon about Kathak. And learn this one again.”

Earlier, when the number of coronavirus cases in the second wave were surging in May, the actor took to Instagram to post a video of her kathak performance and noted how it is important to hope and pray for a better tomorrow. Donning a blue angrakha, Shriya was seen dancing to a piece that celebrated nature. Sharing the video, Shriya wrote, “Nature. Last few days have been so difficult. covid and cyclone together has made us feel helpless but also it got us together praying and hoping for a better tomorrow. this music is about celebrating mother nature, hoping to bring a smile on your face. I miss home and pray for all our loved ones. Choreographed by @nutanpatwardhan (sic).”

Actor Shriya Saran, who will be seen in an extended cameo role in director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, is also a scuba diver and practitioner of yoga. She is a part of the yet-to-be released Tamil movie Naragasooran. Shriya will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi movie Tadka, co-starring Prakash Raj, Nana Patekar, Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu.