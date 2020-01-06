Watch: ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ trailer promises an action-packed film

Tollywood

The film is scheduled to release this Saturday, right in time for Sankranti.

The official trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandannaa in lead roles is now out. The trailer begins with scenes of Rashmika’s character being smitten with Mahesh Babu’s character. The trailer also shows actor Sangeetha and Rajendra Prasad, and a good half takes place inside a train.

The trailer then takes a serious tone when Prakash Raj and Vijayashanti make an appearance. There are also a good number of action sequences. Mahesh Babu is playing an army officer and in one shot has a powerful monologue in front of what appears to be a cabinet of ministers. “You are all the people I protect. We’re sacrificing our lives at the border for you. But you act so reckless. Aren’t you supposed to be responsible?” he asks them.

The trailer ends with a dialogue that promises more action – “I’m giving you a small break. Soon all hell is going to break loose.”

Sarileru Neekevvaru is scheduled to release in just a few days, on January 11, right in time for Sankranti. The film is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Produced by AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment, the film’s music has been composed by DSP aka Devi Sri Prasad.

This film is Mahesh Babu’s next release after Maharshi in April last year. While the star has played a cop in a couple of films like Pokiri and Dookudu, this is the first time he will be seen as an army officer.

The film’s title song was released for Independence Day last year. The 2.30-minute song described the bravery of Indian soldiers and the Army’s victories against Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the 1999 Kargil war, and the 2016 surgical strike.

Sarileru will clash with Allu Arjuns’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that will release on January 12 and Rajinikanth’s Darbar that will release on January 9.

Watch: