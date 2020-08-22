Watch: Santhanam’s ‘Dikkiloona’ promises a funny time-travel film

Ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be acting in a crucial role in the film.

Flix Kollywood

Time travel told in a humorous tale with Santhanam in the centre of it all is what the trailer of upcoming Tamil film Dikkiloona promises. The trailer, which released on Friday, shows the actor playing triple role as the hero, comedian and villain. Dialogue writer-turned-filmmaker Karthik Yogi is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is produced under the banners KJR Studios and Soldiers factory.

Releasing the trailer the makers tweeted, "Time travel ku time aachu, adhuvum sirichikitey oru journey naa? Ready ready ready! #DikkiloonaTrailer out now!!”

“It is time for time travel, a journey full of laughter. Ready, ready, ready!” it says.

The power-packed two and a half minute trailer shows the hero time travel to year 2020 (assuming the story is set in a different time) with the help of a time machine invented by a group of scientists headed by Yogi Babu. They are trying to stop him from making a mistake in his life, viz. marriage.

An interesting fact about Dikkiloona is that ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be acting in a crucial role in the film. Anagha and Shirin Kanchwala are the leading ladies. Munishkanth, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, and Nizhalgal Ravi form the supporting cast. Dikkilona has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Yogi and Santhanam were last seen in Dagaalty directed by Vijay Anand, an erstwhile associate of director Shankar, which had hit the screens earlier this year.

Santhanam also awaits the release of his long-delayed comedy-drama Server Sundaram. Directed by Anand Balki, Santhanam plays a chef in the film and the film has Vaibhavi Shandilya playing the female lead. The film has been in the making since 2015. The film title was taken from the legendary Tamil actor Nagesh's 1964 film. Santhanam took training as a hotel server for the film and it is said that the filming was completed in 2016. However, the release of Server Sundaram has been delayed for the past three years.

Another film he has completed is Biskoth, written and directed by R Kannan. Tara Alisha Berry plays his love interest while Sowcar Janaki, Anandraj, Motta Rajendran and Manohar form the rest of the cast. Reports are that Biskoth will be veteran actor Sowcar Janaki’s 400th film and she will be playing Santhanam’s grandmother in it. Besides directing the film, R Kannan is also producing Biskoth under his home banner. The film has been due for release post lockdown.

Santhanam also has two of his films Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum and Mannavan Vanthanadi in the cans, which haven’t had a release so far, for various reasons.

Reports are that the actor is now in talks to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: Trailer of Dikkiloona