Watch: Sameera Reddy is turning 42 and her message for women is inspiring

Sameera also spoke about how she almost succumbed to the pressures to look young earlier.

Actor Sameera Reddy has been an inspirational figure for many, sharing personal and insightful messages relating to body positivity, motherhood and more on her social channels. The actor who is nearing her 42nd birthday, which falls on December 14, took on a topic that’s considered a taboo for those in the entertainment industry -- age.

“I got such sweet msgs from women saying how happy they felt I openly said I was turning 42 this month because it reminded them to embrace and enjoy the process themselves (sic),” the actor wrote in a post that accompanied a picture of herself in a bright yellow tee.

She also shared lines by artist and poet Morgan Harper Nichols. “And now / after everything: / I know this: / There is a reason / I am here. / And that reason / is bigger than me. / So I will carry on / with great faith / beyond what I can see. / in pursuit of bold courage, / on the adventure. of the journey.”

Sameera, who rose to fame in the Tamil industry with her role in Gautham Menon’s 2008 saga Vaaranam Aayiram, also shared about almost succumbing to the pressures to how a woman should look.

“No botox, no filter, nothing. It’s easy to doubt ourselves at many points. Especially when we grow a year older. A few years ago I almost caved under pressure that we inflict on ourselves! I wanted to cover up my age with a million fixes and I’m so grateful I chose not to. I’m at peace with myself and that’s priceless. It was hard especially after being in business that was all about appearances,” she wrote in her post.

Sameera who keeps it real on her social media profiles added, “Letting go of all fears, feeling good at any age and most important making peace with one's body and mind is really exhilarating. Happiness is in your hands.”

Sameera continues to encourage women to embrace themselves and the process of growing older with positivity and gratitude.

Sameera, who was born in Mumbai, married Akshai Varde in January 2014. The couple have two children together. The actor has one million followers on Instagram where she shares videos on pregnancy and bodily changes. Sameera has been sharing encouraging messages on social media on how it is important to love one’s own body.

Sameera debuted in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002. Following Vaaranam Aayiram, she acted in Tamil films like Asal, Vedi, Vettai, and Nadunisi Naaygal. She was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka directed by Ayyappa P Sharma. Helmed by N Lingusamy, her last Tamil movie was Vettai in 2012.