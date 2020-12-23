Watch: Samantha's 'love it, couldn't wear it' video on 2020 is hilarious

The idea behind the video is to show off all the outfits that women loved but couldn't wear in 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Flix Entertainment

Samantha's Instagram offers her fans many things. From a peek into her personal moments with her family to tales about her dog and fashion brand, Sam's fans can't get enough of her. Now, Samantha has uploaded a quirky video titled 'Every girl in 2020'.

The original audio is by Shay Mitchell, a Filipina-Canadian actor and model. The idea behind the video is to show off all the outfits that women loved but couldn't wear in 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown which kept people indoors for most part of the year.

Samantha is known for her unique style and is considered to be a fashion diva. From an oversized overcoat to a strappy dress with a chic slit and funky pants, her outfits stand out. And ooh, the lip synch to Shay Mitchell's original audio is perfect.

Watch:

Like several south Indian stars who have their own fashion brand, Samantha too has one. She owns Saaki, a fashion brand for casual and chic wear.

While launching the brand on Instagram, Samantha earlier wrote: "Saaki has been a dream of mine, and my baby for many months. ...It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life. Before I even started my acting career, I was enamoured by fashionable people and styles in magazines. I remember when I was in college, there was no way that I could afford a designer outfit. Since I started acting, Iâ€™ve had the honour of wearing clothes designed by talented designers. Many years later, I would wear an outfit with my signature on it. This has been an emotional journey. Iâ€™ve come this far only with the love that all of you have showered me with. I want to share this joy with all of you. Saaki is my way of building our friendship, sharing my life, and creating moments with you that will be special and just ours."

Samantha is among the most sought-after stars in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She was last seen as Jaanu in Jaanu, the Telugu remake of the Tamil superhit 96. Samantha is also playing an important role in season 2 of Family Man, a web series which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read: Here are the 30 best performances from south cinema in 2020