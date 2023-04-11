Watch: Samantha reveals five behind-the-scenes tidbits from Shaakuntalam sets

Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha and Dev Mohan, will release in theatres on April 14.

The release of actor Samantha’s upcoming film Shaakuntalam is right around the corner, and she is busy with promotions. Ahead of Shaakuntalam’s release on April 14, Samantha shared a video detailing ‘five crazy things’ about the movie. Here’s what she said:

> Samantha was allergic to the flowers in the floral ornaments that she had to wear all day. The allergy left imprints of the flowers on her body which remained for about six months, she said.

“I thought it was permanent, because nobody was able to fix it, they used to put make up and finally it went away,” Samantha said.

> Samantha dubbed for three languages out of the five that Shaakuntalam will be released in — Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. “I don’t know how other actors do it, it is tough. I was saying the dialogues in my sleep. I hope I have done a good enough job,” she added.

> Samantha was bitten by a rabbit on the sets of Shaaakuntalam.

> Neeta Lulla, the costume designer, created outfits based on how they would look in the movie. Samantha revealed that she had to wear heavy lehengas as well, which were almost 30 kg. “When I was spinning, the lehenga would take me out of the frame,” Samantha said, laughing. She revealed that she had to do 10-15 takes for one dance sequence.

> Finally, the actor revealed that Shakuntala’s long curly hair in the movie is not Samantha’s original hair.

Watch the full video here:

Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead, will be released on April 14 in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. The film, which is directed by renowned filmmaker Gunasekhar, is being jointly bankrolled by his daughter Neelima Guna and producer Dil Raju.