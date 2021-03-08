Watch: Samantha Akkineni takes on the popular ‘Don’t Rush Challenge'

Samantha and her friend Anusha Swamy can be seen dancing in a recently-shared Instagram video.

Flix Entertainment

Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni recently took up the popular ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’ and shared a video of the dance on Instagram. Samantha is seen with her close friend Anusha Swamy doing a peppy dance routine for the challenge. Both the actor as well as Anusha are dressed in a casual crop tops, high-waist black workout pants and white shoes in the video.

Towards the end, we see the two of them doing push-ups, indicating that the dance could be a part of their workout routine. Fans showered love and appreciation for Samantha and her dance moves in the comments below the video.

In the caption, the Tollywood actor stated that she drew inspiration from Vicky Kaushal’s video and took up the challenge. “@vickykaushal09 made us do it !! A huge shoutout to this incredible woman @anushaswamy .. give me one year l’ll get to where you are Show her some love #dontrushchallenge,” the caption read.

Vicky Kaushal took up the ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’ earlier on February 19. “Bitten by the #dontrushchallenge bug. Wasted much time watching videos of it, thought of wasting a little more by making one. Don’t Rush. #firstreel btw,” Vicky wrote in the caption.

In another recent post on Monday, Samantha shared a collage of photos with the women she is close to, in celebration of International Women’s Day. The actor thanked the women for motivating, inspiring and pushing her towards betterment. She conveyed her wishes to the women in the collage as well as all the women out there, to commemorate the occasion on March 8. “You motivate me, inspire me to do better and be better .. Life is so much easier because of you. Here's wishing my #Superwomen and all you beautiful women out there a very Happy Women's Day!,” the 33-year-old actor wrote.

On the professional front, Samantha will be seen in upcoming projects like Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man and mythological drama Shakuntalam.