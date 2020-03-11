Watch: Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya's ‘Ay Pilla’ song from ‘Love Story’ out

The teaser of the song was previously released on Valentine's Day.

Flix Tollywood

The full song of 'Ay Pilla' from Love Story starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya was released on Wednesday. A teaser of the soul-stirring song was released earlier on Valentine's Day, and had received a good reception from the audience.

The melodious romantic song sung by Haricharan with additional vocals by Nakul Abhayankar and Hiral Viradia, was penned by Chaithanya Pingali. The music director for the film is Pawan Ch. Pawan is making his debut as a music composer with this film. Pawan is a product of AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory.

So far, Sekhar Kammula, the director of the film, had mostly paired with composer Mickey J Meyer and the duo delivered hits in films like Leader, Happy Days, Life is Beautiful, Mukunda and Fidaa.

Love Story's first look was released earlier in January. The film's tentative release date has been announced as April 2.

The film is touted to be a dance drama, which is Sai Pallavi's forte. According to reports, in Love Story for the first time Naga Chaitanya will be speaking in the Telangana dialect. The actor underwent training for this purpose. Both Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya are also working together for the first time.

Sai Pallavi's last Telugu film was Padi Padi Leche Manasu. She made her Telugu debut with Fidaa which was Sekar Kammula's last film. Fidaa, which released in 2017, was a huge hit and won appreciation from both audiences and critics alike. It was one of the biggest hits in Varun Konidela’s (the male lead) career.

Love Story is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Asian Cinemas. Along with direction, Sekhar has also written the film.