Watch: Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati’s intense ‘Virata Parvam’ teaser

The teaser shows Vennela, played by Sai Pallavi, in love with Aranya, a poet and Naxalite, played by Rana Daggubati.

The teaser of Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film Virata Parvam was launched by Chiranjeevi on Thursday. The teaser shows striking visuals from the film, which is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of the Naxal movement in Telangana in the 1990s. The teaser shows Rana as a Naxalite and revolutionary poet, Aranya. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Vennela, a woman who reads Aranya’s poetry and falls in love with him.

Priyamani and Naveen Chandra are also seen playing Naxalites in the film, which also stars Nandita Das and Easwari Rao in prominent roles. Nivetha Pethuraj also plays a crucial role in the film. The teaser begins with Rana’s character Aranya writing and reading out a poem, which says, “How long to erase the traces of hegemony? How long to uproot the barriers of discrimination? Landlords have prospered by breaking the backs of farmers.”

Sai Pallavi in the role of Vennela is seen carrying and reading a book of poetry written by him. “Dear Aranya, I became your ardent fan. I feel captivated by your poetry” she says and declares that she would leave her home to go to him like Meerabai did for Krishna. Appearing to be in love with Aranya’s revolutionary ideas, “she calls herself a butterfly doused in the colour red.”

The teaser talks about the intensity of Vennela’s love for Aranya. “Her love is one that raises the curtain on hidden stories,” the teaser says, calling her love “otherworldly, spiritual, exceptional”. It further says, “Her life is a secret revolution, which fires like thunder.”

The film is written and directed by Venu Udugula, a writer and poet who made his directorial debut in feature films with the 2018 social drama Needi Naadi Oke Katha. Virata Parvam is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas, and is presented by Rana’s father Suresh Babu.