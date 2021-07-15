Watch: ‘Roar of RRR’ gives sneak peek into the making of SS Rajamouli’s period film

From the making of grand sets to high-octane action sequences, the ‘Roar of RRR’ video has left viewers stunned.

The makers of the much-awaited period drama RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), rele ased the making video titled ‘Roar of RRR’ on Thursday. The multilingual and multi-starrer project features actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in significant roles. The making video gives a sneak peek into the world of RRR. Sharing the video with fans, Jr NTR wrote, “We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.”

Actor Ram Charan too expressed that he is excited to share the video, and added that the experience is a result of hard work put in by many. “An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members.”

From miniature models of the grand sets, prototypes, paintings to costumes and graphics, the making video breaks down the art direction of RRR in detail. The ‘Roar of RRR’ video also depicts how the huge sets were erected. With exclusive focus on the stunt choreography, the video features visuals of action sequences from the sets. Apart from featuring lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s action sequences, we also see close-up shots of Alia, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, among others, who play pivotal roles in the movie. “The master storyteller and his team; making the impossible, possible. India’s biggest action drama, taking over the world on 13 Oct 2021,” the makers have stated in the video.

Helmed by Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli, RRR is set to release in four languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, RRR is a fictional tale set in the backdrop of the pre-independence period. Ram Charan will be seen as Allu Seetharama Raju and Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem.

The film is currently scheduled to hit the big screens on October 13 this year in time for the Dasara festival. Several Telugu movies such as Love Story, Tuck Jagadish, Narappa and Virata P arvam had postponed theatrical release earlier, in view of the pandemic.

Watch the ‘Roar of RRR’ video here: