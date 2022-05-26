Watch: RJ Balaji’s Veetla Vishesham promises an entertaining family drama

Co-directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the film is the Tamil remake of 2018 Hindi film ‘Badhaai Ho’.

Flix Kollywood

What happens when a woman gets pregnant in her late forties or early fifties, is the unfamiliar question that Veetla Vishesham, the Tamil remake of Bollywood movie Badhaai Ho attempts to answer, by taking a humorous approach. The trailer opens with Urvashi and Sathyaraj’s characters informing their children that they are pregnant. This is followed by shots that capture the responses of multiple people that are close to the family, including their son (played by RJ Balaji) who is passive aggressive, to his girlfriend (played by Aparna Balamurali) who laughs at the situation.

There are also sequences where we see people laughing and taunting the couple. The trailer ends with a humorous scene where Sathyaraj motivates Urvashi when the latter goes into labour, with lines like “Motherhood is divine and femininity is pure”, to which Urvashi responds saying he should try childbirth instead. Like the original, the film sets the tone for a fun-filled family drama. RJ Balaji is reprising Ayushmann Khurranna’s role from the 2018 Bollywood film, while actors Sathyaraj and Urvashi will be stepping into the shoes of actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta respectively. The title of the film closely resembles the name of the 1994 comedy drama Veetla Visehshanga.

RJ Balaji has co-written and co-directed the film. It is also co-directed by NJ Saravanan. The duo had teamed up earlier for the Tamil comedy film Mookuthi Amman. Karthick Muthukumar is on board as the director of photography, while Girishh Gopalakrishnan has been roped in as the music composer. Selva RK is taking care of editing for the project. The story is by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial. The supporting cast includes actors KPAC Lalitha, Pavithra Lokesh, and Visvesh, among others. The songs have been sung by singers Gangai Amaran, Benny Dayal, Sid Sriram, Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, Vijay Yesudas, Jairam Balasubramanian, Debapriya Adhikary, and Sinduri. The film is slated for theatrical release on June 17.

Watch the trailer of Veetla Vishesham: