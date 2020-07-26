Watch: 'Rang De' teaser released online as wedding gift to actor Nithiin and Shalini

Actor Nithiin is set to get married to his fiancée Shalini at Taj Falknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad at 8:30 pm on Sunday.

Telugu actor Nithiin and his fiancée Shalini received a surprise gift from the makers of his latest movie, Rang De, to mark the occasion of their wedding Sunday at 8.30 pm. The production team, Haarika & Haasine Creations released the teaser of Rang De on YouTube, with the title: “A cute marriage gift to our hero Nithiin from the team”.

Marking the occasion, the Rang De team took to Twitter and said, “With best wishes to our hero Nithiin and his real-life heroine, Shalini garu… here is a special gift from team RangDe to commemorate the happy occasion. A happy married life to both of you!”.

With best wishes to our Hero @actor_Nithiin & his real life Heroine Shalini garu, Here's a special gift from team #RangDe to commemorate the Happy Occasion. A Happy Married life to both of you! ❤️



▶️ https://t.co/oiutnZG9o6@KeerthyOfficial @pcsreeram @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/b3a6kPcwNB — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) July 26, 2020

Rang De is one of the current projects of Nithiin, in which, Mahanati fame Keerthi Suresh is also playing the lead role.

Interestingly, most of the scenes shown in the teaser were wedding scenes, which were cut in an amusing way, to mark the occasion.

The teaser hints that the movie will be a fun and romantic family drama. It is expected to be released in January 2021 in theatres, ‘hopefully’, as per the team’s announcement competing in the Sankranthi season.

Nithiin got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Shalini. She is an MBA graduate who studied in the United Kingdom (UK). The couple has known each other for the past several years.

The couple had initially planned a destination wedding in Dubai on April 15, but as coronavirus played spoilsport, the wedding is now taking place in the city itself.

The actor’s team said that the wedding will take place only in the presence of family members and a few close friends as there is a limit of 50 guests attending the wedding, per the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Nithiin is the son of noted producer, distributor and exhibitor in Tollywood, Sudhakar.

On the work front, Nithiin is currently shooting for the movie, Check. He will also star in the remake of 2018 Bollywood movie, Andhadhun, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, and another film, titled Power Peta, directed by Krishna Chaitanya.

The actor’s recent movie Bheeshma was a decent hit. The movie starred Rashmika Mandana as the lead. The actor started his career with Jayam under Teja's direction in Tollywood in the year 2002.

Amid the lockdown, actor Rana Daggubati had also made his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj official. The couple is reportedly likely to get married on August 8. However, there has been no official announcement in this regard yet.

Meanwhile, actor Nikhil Siddharth got married to his girlfriend, Pallavai Varma on May 14, with limited guests. Producer Dil Raju, too, got married during the lockdown period.