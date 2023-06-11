Watch: Ranbir Kapoor wields axe against masked gang in new video from Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who previously made â€˜Arjun Reddyâ€™, Ranbir Kapoorâ€™s â€˜Animalâ€™ also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Flix Entertainment

The pre-teaser of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was unveiled on Sunday, June 11. It gives a glimpse into the film's captivating world and intense narrative. It starts off with what seem to be two rival gangs â€” one whose members wear a golden skull headgear and the other is a group of sardars.

The first gang calls Ranbir for a bloody face-off. Although the actor's face isnâ€™t fully revealed till the end, he unleashes his wrath with the axe in his hand as he single-handedly hacks the other gang members and overpowers them before they're seen running away from him. The video features a song sung by Manan Bhardwaj and Bhupinder Babbal, who are also credited with its music and lyrics respectively.

The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for his previous works â€” the Telugu film Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will debut in theatres on August 11, 2023 in five languages â€” Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.