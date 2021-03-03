Watch: Rana's 'Kaadan' trailer is on human-elephant conflict

The film is expected to release on March 26 in theatres.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishalâ€™s Tamil film Kaadan has been released. The video suggests that the film deals with forest encroachment disrupting the mobility of elephants, and the conflict between elephants and humans.

Kaadan is a trilingual film titled as Aranya and Haathi Mere Saathi in Telugu and Hindi respectively. All three versions will have a simultaneous release on March 26 in theatres.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon of Mynaa fame, the film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. Actor Pulkit Samrat will be playing Vishnuâ€™s role in the Hindi version.

The film was initially scheduled to have a nationwide release on April 2, 2020, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film unit then announced

the next release date for January 14. However, that also did not materialise.

Produced by Eros International, the film has extensive VFX sequences, which have been done by Prana Studios, the same studio that worked for Hollywood films such as Life Of Pi and Thor.

Besides direction, Prabhu Solomon has also written the story and screenplay for the film. Prabhu had previously directed Kumki, which also dealt with the bond between an elephant and the main lead.

Rana reportedly lost 15 kilograms for Kaadan. The film has been shot extensively in Thailand, Kerala and Delhi. The cinematography is by AR Ashok Kumar, music by Shanthanu Moitra and editing by Buvan Srinivasan.

Watch: Trailer of Kaadan