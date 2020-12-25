Watch: Ram Pothineniâ€™s â€˜Redâ€™ trailer is out

The film is the Telugu remake of Kollywoodâ€™s â€˜Thadamâ€™.

The trailer of Ram Pothineni 's Red, the remake of the Tamil film Thadam, has been unveiled and has already garnered the attention of the film buffs. The Telugu remake reportedly has Ram Pothineni playing dual roles. Red is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore, and has Nivetha Pethuraj and Malavika Sharma as the female leads.



The trailer begins with a romantic encounter between Ramâ€™s character Siddharth and Malvika Sharma, and it promises a nail-biting investigative thriller like the Tamil original. The trailer has been edited to encourage the audience to think that the protagonist might be the killer in the murder investigation.





The technical crew of Red includes Mani Sharma for music, Sameer Reddy for cinematography and Junaid Siddiqui for editing. Initially scheduled to hit the big screens in April, the action-thriller got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.



It may be noted here that for Ram Pothineni and Kishore Tirumala, 2019 was a successful year. Ramâ€™s iSmart Shankar was declared a smash hit making his fans look forward to his next. The film was directed by Puri Jagannath. Ram Pothineni played the title role in it, with Nabha Natesh and Nidhi Agarwal playing the heroines. iSmart Shankar had Brahmanandam, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani and Pavithra Lokesh among others in supporting roles. Mani Sharma composed music for this flick with Raj Thota working the camera and Junaid Siddiqui in charge of the editing. Shaik Jonny was the art director of iSmart Shankar, with stunts choreographed by Real Satheesh.



Kishore Tirumalaâ€™s Chitralahari, which had Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role, was also a hit. The film had Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead with Sunil, Nivetha Pethuraj and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. It was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.



The Tamil movie Thadam, which had Arun Vijay in the lead role, was an action crime thriller film that was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar under the banner Redhan â€“ The Cinema People. The film had Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope and Vidya Pradeep playing the main lead. Thadam is the second collaboration of Arun and Magizh after action-thriller Thadaiyara Thaakka, which came out in 2012. Newcomer Arun Raj had scored the music, and cinematographer Gopinath had shot the thriller.

