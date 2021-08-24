Watch: Ram Charan joins Jr NTR as the first guest in Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

From ‘RRR’ to his relationship with uncle-actor Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan shared several light-hearted moments with Jr NTR on the Telugu game show’s curtain-raiser episode.

Flix Tollywood

Hosted by actor Jr NTR, the curtain-raiser episode of reality Television show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu featuring Ram Charan as the first guest, premiered on Gemini TV on August 22. It was broadcast in two parts. The second part premiered on August 23. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is the Telugu adaptation of the popular reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Telugu show marks Jr NTR’s comeback to television after nearly four years.

The show was packed with light-hearted moments. Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who will be seen together in the upcoming mythological movie, RRR, spoke about the movie and to Rana Daggubati on the show. Ram Charan also opened up on the dynamic he shares with his uncle, actor Pawan Kalyan.

The duo hummed the song ‘Sydney Nagaram’ from Ram Charan’s 2010 film Orange. Speaking about SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, the duo laughingly mentioned how they often get asked questions about maintaining the same hair length and looks for the movie, the shoot for which has been going on for three years now.

They were joined by Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati when Ram Charan used the ‘phone a friend’ option to answer a question on INS Ghazi. Rana, who played the lead role in a hit film named Ghazi, helped Ram Charan by giving the right answer.

Speaking about his relationship with Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan said, "There are some relations that we would like to protect and do not want to disturb by talking too much about them. Our relationship is like that. To talk about Pawan Kalyan babai, I do not know where to start. He used to take care of us, all three siblings when my father used to go for shoots. When I wasn't studying during tuitions, Babai had the liberty to scold us. When our father was doubtful about sharing certain things, Babai used to step in and convey things to us. So, when someone asks me about him, I do not know where to start; he is like a brother, Babai, a father figure to me.”

Ram Charan, who won Rs 25 lakh in the episode, later said that he donated his prize money to his charitable trust.

On the work front, both actors are gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated period drama RRR, which also co-stars actor Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Watch: Highlights from the show: