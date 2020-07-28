Watch: ‘Rakita Rakita Rakita’ from Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ is a peppy number

The song is sung by Santhosh Narayanan, Dhanush and Dhee while the lyrics are by Vivek.

Flix Kollywood

The first song ‘Rakita Rakita Rakita’ from Dhanush’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram was released on Tuesday, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The film marks the first-time collaboration of Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj of Jigarthanda and Petta fame. It is touted to be an action thriller with gangster elements.

The female lead opposite Dhanush will be played by Aishwarya Lekshmi, who mainly acts in Malayalam movies and made her Tamil debut last year with Vishal’s Action.

Music for Jagame Thandhiram is by Santhosh Narayanan, who has worked with Karthik Subbaraj on several films like Pizza, Jigarthanda, Iraivi and Penguin.

The peppy ‘Rakita Rakita Rakita’ song is sung by Santhosh Narayanan, Dhanush and Dhee. The lyrics are by Vivek who has penned several hit songs like ‘Singapenney’ from Bigil and ‘Marana Mass’ from Petta.

The film also stars Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo in a major role, according to reports.

Besides acting in the film, Dhanush, who is a producer, director and lyricist, has also worked as a lyricist for Jagame Thandhiram. He has produced several films under his production banner Wunderbar Films, and directed Pa Pandi and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

His last film Pattas was a blockbuster hit. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of director Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan and the Bollywood film Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Karnan is said to be a film based on a real-life incident. Meanwhile, Director Mari Selvaraj also released the first look of Karnan on Tuesday as a treat for Dhanush fans. Further, some glimpses from the film would be shared later in the day, the director said.

Jagame Thandhiram also stars Kalaiyarasan and Malayalam actor Joju George. The director of photography is Shreyaas Krishna. Art direction is by T Santhanam and Vinoth Rajkumar. While earlier the film was scheduled for release in May, the coronavirus pandemic had stalled its release. However, the film unit is yet to officially announce its release date.