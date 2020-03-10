Watch: Rajinikanth embraces adventure in ‘Into the Wild’ episode with Bear Grylls

The one-minute clip offers a glimpse of the episode which will premiere on March 23.

The sneak peek of Rajinikanth’s Into the Wild episode with Bear Grylls has thrilled his fans. The one-minute clip shows the star wearing shades and looking stylish with a grey beard. Bear Grylls says that his guest is facing all his fears and that he’s “relentlessly positive”.

We can also hear the Superstar speak, asking Grylls bemusedly if he expects him to climb up the ropes. Grylls also calls him a “superhero” as we see shots of the actor navigating the jungle. Rajinikanth also flicks his shades and puts it back, like he does in his films, acknowledging that the episode was a real adventure for him.

The episode will premiere on 23 March at 8 pm on Discovery India.

Bear Grylls tweeted the video, adding that Rajinikanth had embraced every challenge thrown at him. It was earlier reported that Rajinikanth had sustained minor injuries during the shoot. The episode was shot in the Bandipur forest area.

According to a press release, the episode will spread awareness about water conservation. “Every Indian will need to come forward and contribute in conserving water; this war has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front. I believe this show on Discovery is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country,” Rajinikanth had said at the time.

Grylls had previously hosted PM Narendra Modi and this became one of the most watched shows of 2019 in India. On working with Rajinikanth, Grylls had tweeted: “Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. @rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way (sic).”

Watch: