Watch: Rajinikanth celebrates birthday inside flight with â€˜Annaatthheâ€™ team

Rajini was flying to Hyderabad along with the filmâ€™s cast and crew to resume the shooting for â€˜Annaatthheâ€™.

After cutting the â€˜Now or Neverâ€™ birthday cake, arranged by his youngest daughter Soundarya, actor Rajinikanth cut another cake that we now know of. The cast and crew of his upcoming Annaatthhe, which was flying to Hyderabad, arranged a chocolate cake for his birthday to be cut inside the flight. A video of it is being circulated online and shows the actor cutting the cake inside the flight.

The actor, who is also working on launching his party in January 2021, is seen cutting the cake and thanking everyone with folded hands. Also seen in the video is his daughter Aishwarya, actor Nayanthara and other members from the film and flightâ€™s crew. The actor turned 70 on Saturday.

Flight crew and Film crew along with #Nayanthara celebrated @rajinikanth's birthday by cutting cake inside the flight. https://t.co/G9jMt5ahYE pic.twitter.com/EXzEn9n8Fo â€” Pramod Madhav (@PramodMadhav6) December 14, 2020

Rajini flew to Hyderabad along with the filmâ€™s cast and crew to resume the Annaatthhe shoot. The actor has about 40% of his portions remaining to be filmed. The film is directed by Siva, known for making films such as Veeram, Vivegam, Viswasam among others. This, however, is the directorâ€™s first film with the Superstar. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

Rajiniâ€™s last release was Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss and presented by Lyca Productions. The film, in which the actor played a cop, did poorly at the box-office. Nayanthara had also appeared in Darbar but had a very limited screen time. It was rumoured that she was upset over remuneration offered by the production house. Speculations suggest that Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his remuneration for this film, after Darbarâ€™s debacle.

Annaatthhe was originally scheduled to be a Pongal 2021 release but has been pushed due to the pandemic. There are also reports that Rajinikanth has offered to pen his own punch dialogues in this film. With his political career finally taking off, fans are eager to watch the Superstar perform in what may be his last film in his illustrious career as an actor.