Watch: Raj B Shettyâ€™s Toby trailer released

Toby is scheduled to release on August 25 in theatres.

Flix Trailer

Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty is all set to captivate audiences with his highly anticipated film Toby, which promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions. The filmâ€™s trailer was released on Friday, August 4.

Directed by Basil AL Chalakkal, Toby features Raj B Shetty in the title role, portraying the character of a simpleton who undergoes a life-changing transformation due to the mistreatment he faces from those around him. The trailer introduces viewers to an intense and passionate side of Toby, making it clear that he is not a force to be underestimated

When the first look of Toby was revealed, Raj B Shetty had described the film as character-driven and designed for the masses. The trailer further supports this claim, with Raj leading an ensemble cast including Chaithra Achar, Deepak Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Samyukta Hornad.

Presented and released by KVN Productions in Karnataka on August 25, Toby promises to be a gripping drama that takes an unexpected and dark turn due to challenging circumstances. As the film has been written by Raj B Shetty himself, it is expected to offer a multi-layered and thought-provoking narrative, going beyond what the trailer hints at.

The film reunites Raj B Shetty with his long-time associate, director Basil AL Chalakkal, ensuring a seamless execution of the vision. Additionally, the talented Midhun Mukundan, known for scoring music in Raj's previous films, is on board as the composer, while Praveen Shriyan will handle the cinematography.

Watch trailer