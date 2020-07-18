Watch: Radhika Apte makes Netflix comeback with ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, trailer out

Fans and Netflix India celebrated Radhika Apte’s return to Netflix Originals with ‘Raat Akeli Hai’.

Flix Cinema

Actor Radhika Apte makes her comeback to Netflix with Raat Akeli Hai, a murder-mystery starring Nawazuddin Siddique in the lead.

The film’s trailer, which released on Friday, promises a nail-biting murder mystery where a local politician is murdered on the night of his second wedding. Radhika plays the murdered man’s mystifying new bride and Nawaz playing Jatil Yadav, the cop investigating the case. The film also includes Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji and Shivani Raghuvanshi in the supporting cast and will release on Netflix on July 31.

On Friday, as the film’s trailer dropped, fans and Netflix India took to Twitter to celebrate Radhika’s return to the OTT platform, which also releases original content. Radhika Apte has previously featured in several of Netflix’s original content, including three consecutive releases in 2018 with Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul. After viewers made jokes about Netflix featuring too much of the actor, she and Netflix later dropped a spoof video titled Omnipresent (taking a dig at her supposed omnipresence on Netflix) and came up with the perfect response to trolls who criticised her.

“I just want to thank all of them who thought there was too much of me on #netflix. It’s only because of you that I can share this news and video with you! Looks like I’ve officially taken over @netflix_in !! Swipe right for the full video and watch it till the end! #radflix,” she wrote, releasing the video, on her Instagram account.

The spoof is the ‘behind the scenes’ video of a film titled Omnipresent, which will have all characters played by Radhika Apte. The spoof had Radhika and director Vikramaditya Motwane in it. It ends with Netflix changing its name to Radflix and ending with the tagline ‘whatever the role, Radhika apt hai’, taking an obvious dig at trolls who criticised the platform for casting the actor.

After the release of Raat Akeli Hai’s trailer on Friday, Netflix issued a tweet celebrating the actor’s return.

“Crying happy tears because Radhika Apte is going to be in a Netflix original again,” Netflix India tweeted.

Crying happy tears because Radhika Apte is going to be in a Netflix original again — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 17, 2020

However, several users on Twitter too, shared memes trolling the actor and the OTT platform for collaborating once again.

Raat Akeli Hai is a Netflix Original release and is directed by Honey Trehan who is making his debut as director. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The movie is among the 17 Netflix Originals which will release on the platform soon.

Watch the trailer here: