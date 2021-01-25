Watch: Raashi Khannaâ€™s workout video goes viral

The actor can be seen attired in full black gym gear and working out in the lush green background.

Flix Entertainment

Raashi Khannaâ€™s latest workout video in the lap of nature in Goa is going viral among her fans. The actor seen attired in full black gym gear and working out in the lush green background is creating some serious fitness goals for her fans.

While fans are raving about her looks and fitness, Raashi recently went on to sign the dotted line to star in the Malayalam remake of the hit Hindi flick Andhadhun. Titled Bramam, the film will be directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing the lead role in it.

Raashi has been roped in to reprise Radhika Apteâ€™s role and Mamta Mohandas will be seen in the role done by Tabu, confirm sources. Sreekar Prasad has been signed up to handle the editing of Bramam, which will go on the floors next week. The film will be bankrolled under the banner AP International.

Andhadhun was one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood following which the Telugu and Malayalam remake rights were lapped up. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurana in the lead role, was rated by the IMDB as the most popular film based on user ratings for the year 2018. This thriller starred Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads with Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar and Manav Vij forming the supporting cast. The film hit the marquee on October 5, 2018 worldwide and was an instant hit among the film buffs.

Andhadhunâ€™s story is about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-pianist. The film was scripted by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. The technical crew of the film included editor Pooja Ladha Surti, cinematographer K U Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni. It was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, PixMaker Studios and PictureMaker Studios on a budget of Rs 32 crore and went on to collect Rs 456 crore at the box office. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade.

The film went on to win several prestigious awards including the National Awards for Best Story, Best Director (Sriram Raghavan) and Best Actor (Ayushmann Khurana). It also won the Filmfare Awards for Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Critics), Best Screenplay and Best Editing.

In the Telugu remake, Nithin will be playing the main lead with Tammannah and Nabha Natesh roped in to play the female leads. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film will be bankrolled by Sreshth Movies. Reports are that the Telugu version will be tweaked to suit the sensibilities of the Tollywood audiences.

Raashi Khanna is currently expecting the release of Tuglaq Darbar which is in the post-production mode. Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead role in this flick. Her other Tamil film in the making is Aranmanai 3 which is directed by Sundar C.

