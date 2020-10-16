Watch: ‘Quit Pannuda’ lyric video from 'Master' released on Anirudh's birthday

Flix Kollywood

The official lyric video of ‘Quit Pannuda’ from Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Master was released on October 16, to coincide with the music director Anirudh Ravichander’s birthday. The song that is based on drug and alcohol rehabilitation has been penned by director Vignesh Shivan. The lyric video has graphic visuals interspaced with visuals of the young music composer singing inside a studio. There are also pictures of actor Vijay’s character in the film holding a glass of alcohol in his hand.

The other songs from the film include ‘Vaathi Coming’, ‘Andha Kanna Paathaakaa’, ‘Kutti Story’, ‘Polakattum Para Para’, ‘Pona Pogattum’ and ‘Vaathi Raid’. Anirudh roped in other music composers to perform in his songs. Music director Santhosh Narayanan has performed in ‘Polakattum Para Para’ while Yuvan has sung ‘Andha Kanna Paathaakaa’.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is one of the most-awaited releases of 2020. While there were speculations that the film might release on OTT platform like so many other Tamil films, the film’s producer clarified rumours.

Speaking to Cinema Vikatan in an interview, Xavier Britto, the producer of Master said that the movie will not be released on any streaming platform first. “Vijay sir is very clear that the release should be only after theatres open. Whether it will be released for Deepavali or after that depends on when the theatres are reopening,” he said.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Arjun Das,Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, among others. While cinematography has been handled by Sooryan, Philomin Raj has taken care of the editing for the movie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj who made heads turn with Maanagaram, is now working with Kamal on his next yet-to-be-titled project. Meanwhile, Vijay has signed his next with director AR Murugadoss. The actor was last seen in Atlee directorial Bigil and Lokesh’s Kaithi starring Karthi too released the same time.

Watch the song's lyric video: