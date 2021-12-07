Watch: Pushpa trailer featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is out

The first installment of the two-part film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is slated to hit the big screens this December.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of the much-awaited film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil was unveiled on Monday, December 6. The trailer focuses on the tussle between people living in the forests, who smuggle red sandalwood for their livelihood, and a group of men with political power and money. We are also shown glimpses of a romance between the characters played by Rashmika and Allu Arjun. Though the trailer was scheduled to release at 6 pm on Monday, the makers revealed that it had to be pushed due to unforeseen technical issues.

Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil, who will be essaying the role of the antagonist, is seen as a cop in the film. Pushpa marks Fahadh’s Tollywood debut. Sharing the trailer, Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “The wait was worth it wasn’t it? Showing you glimpses of our world.. get ready for the 17th December y’all.. it’s going to be massive..(sic).” Other actors, such as Pooja Hegde, also shared the trailer and heaped praise on team Pushpa. “Killing ittt @alluarjunall that swag in all those dialogues Good luck to Sukumar Sir and the entire team special mention to @ThisIsDSP for the very intimating theme track,” tweeted Pooja Hegde, who has worked with actor Allu Arjun earlier.

The first installment of the two-part film, Pushpa: The Rise, is set to hit the big screens on December 17. Helmed by director Sukumar, the movie will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The project marks the first collaboration between Rashmika and Allu Arjun.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film was initially slated for theatrical release on August 13 this year. The makers had also announced that they did not originally plan on releasing it as a two-part film. "The storyline and the characters took on lives of their own and grew to a span that required the movie to be released in two parts," producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers told PTI.

Watch the trailer of Pushpa here: