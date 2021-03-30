Watch: Priya Varrier-Shreyas's 'Vishnu Priya' trailer hints at an intense romance

The makers of the upcoming Kannada movie Vishnu Priya recently released the trailer of the movie on Monday. The much-anticipated movie, which is a romantic drama set in the 1990s, stars Shreyas Manju and Mollywood actor Priya Varrier. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the lead actor Shreyas wrote, "A love story like no other.. Vishnu & his Priya are here with their story. Come live in the world of #VishnuPriya. (sic)"

The trailer turns the spotlight on the romantic relationship shared between the lead characters, and the struggles they face as a couple. While the video shows a sneak-peek of some action sequences, it promises an intense romantic story.

Vishnu Priya marks Priya Varrierâ€™s Sandalwood debut. Apart from starring Shreyas and Priya in the lead, the movie also features Achuth Rao and Sudhindra Prasad in pivotal roles. The VK Prakash directorial is bankrolled by K Manju, who is also the lead actorâ€™s father. Vishnu Priya has music by Gopi Sundar, who is well-known for his work in many movies including Premam, Geetha Govindam and Bangalore Days, among others. Suresh Urs has been roped in as the editor for the venture, while Vinod Bharati will be taking care of the cinematography.

The production work for the movie commenced in 2020, but the crew couldnâ€™t continue shooting due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The crew has completed sequences in different places such as Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chikkamagalur within Karnataka.

Fans are excited to see Priya Prakash Varrier in her Kannada debut. Priya Prakash Varrier, who is also popularly known as the â€˜wink queenâ€™, rose to fame after a clip from her movie Oru Adaar Love, where she is seen winking, went viral. Meanwhile, Shreyas was last seen in 2019 movie Padde Huli, which marked his acting debut.