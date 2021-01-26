Watch: Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu's 'Jana Gana Mana' teaser out

The makers of the film dropped the first look teaser on India 72nd Republic Day.

Flix Mollywood

After the success of Driving Licence, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu are coming together once again for a new film titled Jana Gana Mana which is being directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

The makers of the film had dropped the first look teaser of the film coinciding with India’s 72nd Republic Day celebrations. Sharing the teaser Prithviraj wrote," In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place” - Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Republic Day! #JanaGanaMana Promo!

The teaser features an interrogation sequence of a suspect played by Prithviraj by cop Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions.

While Jana Gana Mana is under progress, Prithviraj has quite a number of films in the pipeline needing his attention. He had recently commenced shooting for the Malayalam remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun Titled Bramam which is being directed by Ravi K Chandran. According to reports, Prithviraj is likely to shoot for the remake from January 27. Raashi Khanna has been roped in to reprise Radhika Apte’s role and Mamta Mohandas will be seen in the role done by Tabu, confirm sources. Sreekar Prasad has been signed up to handle the editing of Bramam and the film will be bankrolled under the banner AP International.

Andhadhun was one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood following which the Telugu and Malayalam remake rights were lapped up. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurana in the lead role.

Prithviraj starrer Kuruthi Directed by Manu Warrier went on the floors last month and recently it has been revealed that the team has wrapped up the shooting. He also has Ayalvashi, which is directed by debutant Irshad Parari in his kitty. In Kaaliyan, which is his other film in the making, Prithviraj has been signed up to play a warrior. Kaaliyan is the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th-century warrior who lived in Venad.

Prithviraj also has the film Cold Case helmed by Cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak. The film is Tanu's maiden directorial which also stars Aditi Balan playing the female lead pair.

Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by K. G. Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K. U. Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. The Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.

Suraj awaits the release of his thriller film titled Roy. It is directed by Sunil Ibrahim of Chapters fame. Kaanekaane, Udaya, Higuita and Grrr are some of his other upcoming projects.

Watch teaser here: