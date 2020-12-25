Watch: Prashanth plays piano in promo of 'Andhadhun' Tamil remake

The filmâ€™s official title will be out on Jan 1, 2021.

Flix Kollywood

As a Christmas treat to his fans, actor Prashanth, who will be making a comeback in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun, shared a video of himself playing the piano. Titled â€˜Christmas Treatâ€™, the video shows Prashanth in a red suit and wearing dark shades, taking his place at the piano as he folds his walking stick. The actor is already in character for this murder thriller.

While snow falls in the background that is lit with lights and Christmas trees, Prashanth proceeds to play Christmas carols on the piano, starting with â€˜Silent Nightâ€™ and ending it with â€˜Jingle Bellsâ€™. The filmâ€™s official title will be out on January 1, 2021.

To be directed by JJ Fredrick, who had worked with Jyothika in Ponmagal Vandhal, the filmâ€™s music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Actor Prashanthâ€™s Staar Movies will be producing this film.

Prashanthâ€™s father Thiyagarajan had acquired the remake rights of Andhadhun last year and had announced that his son would be playing the lead role.

This film will feature actor Simran reprising Tabuâ€™s role from the original. Actor Karthik too is part of the star cast.

Revealing some details about the film, Thiyagarajan has said in an interview to a leading Tamil daily that the shooting of this remake was supposed to begin in April, but due to the lockdown, it stands postponed. On Prashanth playing a pianist in the movie, Thiyagarajan pointed out that his son is a trained pianist and has completed grade four at the prestigious London College of Music and therefore, doing the role will be a cakewalk for him.

The Hindi film Andhadhunâ€™s story is about a pianist, played by Ayushmann Kurrana, who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor. Scripted by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao, the film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. The technical crew of Andhadhun included editor Surti, cinematographer KU Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni.

Watch the video here:

(With inputs from Digital Native)