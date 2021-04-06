Watch: Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani romance in 'Kannil Ente' song from 'Marakkar'

The period- drama recently bagged the National Award for the best feature film in the year 2019.

Flix Mollywood

Marking Varane Avashyamund fam e Kalyani Priyadarshan’s birthday, the makers of Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, released a new teaser video of the song ‘Kannil Ente’ from the movie on April 5. Mohanlal, who is the lead actor in the yet to be released period drama film, unveiled the close to one minute teaser video on Monday.

Sharing the song on Twitter, he wrote, “Presenting you the First Official Video Song Teaser from # MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea. 'Kannil Ente' Song Teaser by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shweta Mohan & Zia ul Haq https://youtu.be/0HKYrygt- 0U @priyadarshandir @ impranavlal @kalyanipriyan @aa shirvadcine @antonypbvr # MarakkarMovie.”

Shot in extravagant palace sets, the melodious number features visuals from a romantic dance sequence between Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Donning ornate lehengas/ sherwani and accessories, the duo come across as a royal couple. The song is sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Swetha Mohan and Ziya Ul Haq, while it was composed by Ronnie Raphael. The track has lyrics by Hari Narayanan.

Watch the video of ‘Kannil Ente’ here:

The historical war- drama is written as well as directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan and is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. It is also co-produced by Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainments. The ensemble cast of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Si mham includes actors Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu among others. Mohanlal will be playing the titular role in the movie. The Malayalam period movie bagged the National Award for the best feature film released in the year 2019.

The plot revolves around the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a Muslim Naval Chief from Kozhikode’s Zamorin, who fought against the Portuguese in 16th century. Tirru is on board as the cinematographer, while it has editing by MS Aiyyappan Nair. Marakkar is slated for theatrical release on May 13.

Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal is currently working on his directorial debut Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. He was last seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2, which was the sequel of critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Drishyam.