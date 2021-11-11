Watch: Pon Manickavel trailer features Prabhu Deva as cop for the first time

Helmed by AC Mugil Chellappan, â€˜Pon Manickavelâ€™ co-stars Nivetha Pethuraj, late director J Mahendran and Suresh Menon, among others, in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of actor Prabhu Devaâ€™s upcoming action drama Pon Manickavel unveiled a new trailer from the film on Wednesday, November 11. The team also took to Twitter to drop a new poster featuring actor Prabhu Deva as a cop for the first time in his career. The video also hints that Prabhu Deva, who plays the titular role as Pon Manickavel, is not someone who always plays by the rules. The trailer is trending at the 22nd rank on YouTube India.

Pon Manickavel co-stars Nivetha Pethuraj, late director J Mahendran and Suresh Menon, among others in pivotal roles. Helmed by AC Mugil Chellappan, the film is set to stream on over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, Sony Music South shared a new poster from the film and wrote: "The trailer of the action-packed #PonManickavel arriving TODAY! Stay tuned."

The film is backed by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak. Composer D Imman, who scored the music for Rajinikanthâ€™s Annaatthe recently, has been roped in as the music composer. The technical team also includes Shivanandeeswaran as the editor and KG Venkatesh as the cinematographer.

The release of the film was delayed a few times due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Prior to Pon Manickavel, Prabhu Deva was seen in the 2020 film Street Dancer 3D that released on January 24. The Hindi dance film featured actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in important roles. Helmed by Remo Dâ€™Souza, Street Dancer 3D was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle Dâ€™Souza under the production banners of T-Series and Remo Dâ€™Souza Entertainment.

Watch the trailer of Pon Manickavel here:

Prabhu Deva also has other films in the pipeline. He signed the comedy flick Yung Mung Sung which features actor Lakshmi Menon as the female lead. Helmed by director MS Arjun, the production for the film commenced in 2017. Details about the filmâ€™s production and release are awaited. He will also be seen in director Adhik Ravichandranâ€™s Bagheera. Following its release, the trailer of the film recently opened to mixed responses after it received criticism from a section of people on social media.