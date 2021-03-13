Watch: Peppy folk number ‘Jwala Reddy’ from Gopichand, Tamannaah’s ‘Seetimaarr’

The song was unveiled by popular Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of upcoming Telugu film Seetimaarr, starring Tamannaah and Gopichand, have released a new lyrical video of the song ‘Jwala Reddy’ from the movie. The song was unveiled by popular Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni. Launching the folk number on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Here’s the mass folk song #JwalaReddy by the one and only #Manisharma garu.”

The song features glimpses of the lead actors dancing, lyrics and visuals from the song shoot. Gopichand and Tamannaah are seen in colorful Indo-western attires alongside large groups of dancers. The on-screen duo is seen grooving to the folk number ‘Jwala Reddy’. The song is garnering many views on YouTube and attracting positive comments from fans.

Watch the song ‘Jwala Reddy’ from ‘Seethimaarr’ here:

Sharing the success of the song with fans, the production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen tweeted, “The fire gets firing response Over 1 M+ Real time views for #JwalaReddy song from #Seetimaarr.”

The sports-drama flick directed by Sampath Nandi is slated for theatrical release on April 2. Apart from Tamannaah, Digangana, and Gopichand, Seetimaarr also features Bhumika Chawla and Rohit Pathak in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the supporting cast comprises actors S Rao Ramesh, Rehaman, Posani Krishna Murali and Tarun Arora.

Gopichand will be playing the role of the coach of an Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi team, whereas Tamannaah will be seen as the coach of a Telangana Kabaddi team. Actor Digangana Suryavanshi reportedly plays the role of a reporter. Seetimaarr is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with music by Mani Sharma.

Tamannaah has a number of movies in the pipeline. She will be reprising Tabu’s role in the Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Andhadhun. She will also be seen in the lead role in the Tollywood remake of Love Mocktail. The 31-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Harika in F2: Fun and Frustration’s sequel, F3: Fun and Frustration. The actor is also gearing up to work on Disney+Hotstar’s web series, November Story.

Meanwhile, Gopichand will be teaming up with filmmaker Maruthi for his next venture Pakka Commercial.